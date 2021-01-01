No. 6 Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Penn State

No. 6 Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1) vs. Penn State (3-4, 0-3)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Wisconsin looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Penn State. Wisconsin has won by an average of 10 points in its last 12 wins over the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2011, a 36-33 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Izaiah Brockington, Myreon Jones and John Harrar have combined to score 46 percent of Penn State’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Wisconsin, .DOMINANT D’MITRIK: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Badgers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Badgers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has 38 assists on 86 field goals (44.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Wisconsin has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Wisconsin defense has held opponents to just 60.5 points per game, the 21st-lowest in Division I. Penn State has given up an average of 76.3 points through seven games (ranked 205th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

