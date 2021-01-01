NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup

Sports
Associated Press37

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.

The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.

The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday’s game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.

The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.” Cody Martin’s fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

A season often in doubt to end on time, no cancellations

Associated Press

Back on ice: Some US sliders finally able to begin seasons

Associated Press

No. 12 Iowa State faces No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

Associated Press