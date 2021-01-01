Muskingum Co. Sheriff’s Communication Center shares NYE challenges

Local News
Chip Reid224

MUSKINGUM – One frequent reason for 911 calls is traffic accidents that may or may not be related to drunk driving. The number of calls was a bit down this New Year’s because there aren’t as many people out and about because of COVID-19.

“Oh, absolutely. You always have that but typically around this holiday especially it gets a little bit higher. We didn’t quite see as much last night as we typically would,” Dispatch Supervisor Rick Creeks said.

Creeks wants to remind county residents that they should call in the event of any danger and the dispatchers will send help on the way as fast as possible.

“It’s like they say if you see something, say something. If you’re involved in something where you feel like you’re threatened and (you’re) in the situation where you need to dial 911; but, outside of that, it’s regular business,” Creeks said.

The dispatch center has two dispatchers working at all times and a third staff member during busier times.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Chip Reid
Chip Reid

Related Posts

Volunteers from Christ’s Table share their New Year’s resolutions

Chip Reid

Highway Patrol Cracking Down on Drunk Driving

Logan Slusser

Christ’s Table Open For New Years Day

Logan Slusser