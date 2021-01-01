Murray scores 20 to carry Rider past Fairfield 70-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points as Rider got past Fairfield 70-62 on Friday.

Christian Ings had 12 points for Rider (2-6, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Taj Benning scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Stags (1-9, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. Jake Wojcik added 15 points. Chris Maidoh had 11 rebounds.

