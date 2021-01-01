Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

Sports
Associated Press29

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Isaiah Crawford scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 75-68 on Friday night. Exavian Christon added 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Conference USA), while Cobe Williams and JaColby Pemberton each had 10.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (6-2, 0-1). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points. Jarrod West had six assists and three steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hunter, Young lead Hawks to 114-96 win over Nets

Associated Press

No. 8 Oregon routs USC 92-69, extends win streak to 27 games

Associated Press

Beal leads Wizards, minus Westbrook, past Wolves for 1st win

Associated Press