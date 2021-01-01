Leicester defender Jonny Evans agrees to contract extension

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester defender Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced.

The Northern Ireland player has been a mainstay on Leicester’s backline since arriving in June 2018 from West Bromwich Albion.

“I’ve loved it here since the first day I came in,” Evans said Thursday. “It’s a great atmosphere around the place and it’s a club with a lot of ambition.”

Evans turns 33 on Sunday, when Leicester visits Newcastle. Leicester is four points back of league leader Liverpool.

“The players are ambitious and the signings that they’ve made over the years — they’ve signed young, hungry players — and it’s been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it,” Evans said.

The Belfast-born Evans made 196 appearances for Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles before switching to West Brom.

___

