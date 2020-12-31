Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 47, Ravenna 40

Albany Alexander 54, New Lexington 43

Austintown Fitch 50, Struthers 42

Avon Lake 36, Bay Village Bay 26

Baltimore Liberty Union 49, McConnelsville Morgan 20

Beallsville 43, Barnesville 33

Bellaire 42, Rayland Buckeye 36

Beloit W. Branch 39, Minerva 36

Caldwell 45, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Cambridge 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Campbell Memorial 46, Sebring McKinley 42

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Alliance Marlington 33

Centerville 70, Kettering Alter 38

Chardon 68, Cle. Hts. 47

Cin. Colerain 43, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42

Circleville 52, Hilliard Darby 35

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 75, Jackson 56

Copley 62, Orrville 49

Creston Norwayne 60, Smithville 32

Dalton 53, West Salem Northwestern 36

Day. Carroll 32, Eaton 29

Delaware Hayes 59, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 46

Delta 55, Millbury Lake 29

Dublin Scioto 44, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19

Frankfort Adena 48, Greenfield McClain 35

Franklin Furnace Green 39, Latham Western 32

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 24

Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Gates Mills Hawken 32

Granville 55, Cols. Bexley 43

Hannibal River 75, Bridgeport 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Hillsboro 59, Blanchester 24

Holgate 35, Hamler Patrick Henry 26

Jefferson Area 38, Geneva 22

Johnstown 46, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Kalida 49, Ottoville 27

Kirtland 48, Streetsboro 25

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Lima Perry 69, E. Can. 36

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 22

London 57, Jamestown Greeneview 35

Loudonville 85, Galion Northmor 32

Louisville Aquinas 53, Carrollton 50

Loveland 51, Cin. St. Ursula 43

Lynchburg-Clay 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26

Malvern 49, Newcomerstown 29

Marysville 46, Mechanicsburg 41

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 28

McArthur Vinton County 63, Wheelersburg 45

McDonald 75, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

Medina 48, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Warsaw River View 24

Mt. Gilead 48, Marion Elgin 31

Mt. Vernon 48, Mansfield Sr. 46

N. Can. Hoover 36, Cle. St. Joseph 28

Napoleon 56, Wauseon 31

Navarre Fairless 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 30

New Concord John Glenn 71, Coshocton 19

New Madison Tri-Village 44, Beavercreek 30

Oak Hill 45, Minford 44, 2OT

Olmsted Falls 65, N. Ridgeville 25

Peebles 79, Manchester 38

Pemberville Eastwood 64, Bowling Green 20

Perry 43, STVM 39

Piqua 47, Fairborn 33

Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, McDermott Scioto NW 43

Portsmouth W. 52, Lucasville Valley 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Thomas Worthington 28

Reynoldsburg 63, Hilliard Bradley 57

Richwood N. Union 43, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40

Rocky River Magnificat 49, Wadsworth 31

Sandusky 35, Norwalk 33

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, OT

Shelby 65, Galion 29

Solon 66, Massillon Jackson 58

St. Clairsville 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, OT

Steubenville 54, Lisbon Beaver 33

Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tipp City Bethel 50, Felicity-Franklin 49

Tol. Christian 70, Defiance Ayersville 39

Tree of Life 57, Centerburg 42

Van Buren 53, Upper Sandusky 38

W. Carrollton 51, Greenville 44

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, OT

Waverly 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Waynesfield-Goshen 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Minerva 49

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Yellow Springs 50, Spring. NE 24

Zanesville Maysville 69, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 39

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Crooksville 42

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Indpls N. Central, Ind. 74, Springboro 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Doylestown Chippewa, ppd.

Ashland vs. Sylvania Northview, ccd.

Bellbrook vs. Miamisburg, ccd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Manchester, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Norwood, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. Norton, ccd.

Hamilton Badin vs. Cin. NW, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Cin. Winton Woods, ccd.

Logan vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd.

Louisville vs. Uniontown Lake, ccd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Medina Highland, ccd.

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor vs. Batavia, ccd.

Parma vs. Fairview, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial vs. Grove City, ccd.

Richmond Edison vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Strasburg-Franklin vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.

Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Berlin Hiland, ppd.

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Sidney, ppd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.

Vanlue vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.

Waterford vs. Marietta, ccd.

