Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 63
Akr. Firestone 76, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 71, OT
Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 58
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Berlin Hiland 46
Arlington 87, Bluffton 71
Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Lynchburg-Clay 49
Bethel-Tate 63, Williamsburg 39
Can. South 57, Alliance Marlington 42
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 43
Carrollton 89, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 87, 5OT
Centerburg 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35
Chesapeake 76, Crown City S. Gallia 51
Cin. McNicholas 40, Kettering Alter 36
Cols. Bexley 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Richfield Revere 63
Dublin Coffman 55, Hilliard Darby 43
Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Hartley 47
Franklin 68, Harrison 60
Fredericktown 52, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48
Georgetown 75, Fayetteville-Perry 33
Hanoverton United 51, Columbiana 33
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Woodlan, Ind. 38
Hilliard Bradley 50, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Johnstown 64, Hebron Lakewood 34
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Akr. Manchester 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Lewistown Indian Lake 80, Tipp City Bethel 67
Lima Shawnee 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Lyndhurst Brush 82, Youngs. Chaney High School 71
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Coldwater 29
Massillon Jackson 53, Akr. Hoban 50
McConnelsville Morgan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Medina 85, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65
Medina Highland 62, Medina Buckeye 55
Mogadore 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 34
Mt. Vernon 54, Marion Harding 45
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 75, Mt. Gilead 60
N. Can. Hoover 64, Strongsville 42
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49, Ravenna SE 47
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Attica Seneca E. 60
New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49
Newark Licking Valley 60, Philo 45
Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 33
Norwalk 51, Sandusky 49
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Leetonia 53
Parma Normandy 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 43
Parma Padua 74, Avon Lake 59
Perrysburg 50, Oregon Stritch 42
Piketon 76, Glouster Trimble 49
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Houston 31
Plymouth 47, Ashland Mapleton 44, OT
Port Clinton 47, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Portsmouth 80, Ironton Rock Hill 58
Portsmouth W. 61, Latham Western 45
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Can. McKinley 56
Rayland Buckeye 59, Bellaire 56
Richmond Hts. 89, Hunting Valley University 74
Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Kirtland 44
Rootstown 56, Mogadore Field 54, 2OT
Rossford 58, Clyde 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Mt. Orab Western Brown 62
Shaker Hts. 110, Cornerstone Christian 65
Solon 82, Green 63
Sparta Highland 49, Utica 45
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Middletown 54
St. Henry 50, Celina 40
Steubenville 64, E. Liverpool 63
Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Belpre 70
Struthers 66, Jefferson Area 51
Stryker 58, W. Unity Hilltop 17
Sycamore Mohawk 74, Bucyrus 32
Thomas Worthington 52, Newark 45
Thornville Sheridan 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42
Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Tiffin Columbian 53, Vermilion 33
Tol. Christian 56, Defiance Ayersville 41
Upper Sandusky 73, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Tol. St. John’s 59
Wadsworth 44, Delaware Hayes 42
Willard 63, Huron 56
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Worthington Christian 49, Milford Center Fairbanks 32
Youngs. Ursuline 49, Canfield S. Range 37
Dover Holiday Tournament=
Dover 49, Cle. Benedictine 46
First Federal Holiday Showcase=
Fremont Ross 76, Smithville 63
Holiday Classic=
Olmsted Falls 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52
Preble Shawnee Tournament=
Championship=
Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Union Co., Ind. 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Buchtel vs. Akr. East, ppd.
Carey vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.
Hilliard Davidson vs. Chillicothe, ppd.
Piqua vs. Fairborn, ccd.
Pomeroy Meigs vs. Vincent Warren, ppd.
Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Wellsville, ccd.
Strasburg-Franklin vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.
Vanlue vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.
W. Jefferson vs. Marion Elgin, ccd.
Westerville N. vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/