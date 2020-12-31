Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 63

Akr. Firestone 76, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 71, OT

Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 58

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Berlin Hiland 46

Arlington 87, Bluffton 71

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Lynchburg-Clay 49

Bethel-Tate 63, Williamsburg 39

Can. South 57, Alliance Marlington 42

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 43

Carrollton 89, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 87, 5OT

Centerburg 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35

Chesapeake 76, Crown City S. Gallia 51

Cin. McNicholas 40, Kettering Alter 36

Cols. Bexley 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Richfield Revere 63

Dublin Coffman 55, Hilliard Darby 43

Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Hartley 47

Franklin 68, Harrison 60

Fredericktown 52, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48

Georgetown 75, Fayetteville-Perry 33

Hanoverton United 51, Columbiana 33

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Woodlan, Ind. 38

Hilliard Bradley 50, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Johnstown 64, Hebron Lakewood 34

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Akr. Manchester 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Lewistown Indian Lake 80, Tipp City Bethel 67

Lima Shawnee 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Lyndhurst Brush 82, Youngs. Chaney High School 71

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Coldwater 29

Massillon Jackson 53, Akr. Hoban 50

McConnelsville Morgan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Medina 85, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65

Medina Highland 62, Medina Buckeye 55

Mogadore 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 34

Mt. Vernon 54, Marion Harding 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 75, Mt. Gilead 60

N. Can. Hoover 64, Strongsville 42

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49, Ravenna SE 47

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Attica Seneca E. 60

New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49

Newark Licking Valley 60, Philo 45

Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 33

Norwalk 51, Sandusky 49

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Leetonia 53

Parma Normandy 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Parma Padua 74, Avon Lake 59

Perrysburg 50, Oregon Stritch 42

Piketon 76, Glouster Trimble 49

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Houston 31

Plymouth 47, Ashland Mapleton 44, OT

Port Clinton 47, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Portsmouth 80, Ironton Rock Hill 58

Portsmouth W. 61, Latham Western 45

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Can. McKinley 56

Rayland Buckeye 59, Bellaire 56

Richmond Hts. 89, Hunting Valley University 74

Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Kirtland 44

Rootstown 56, Mogadore Field 54, 2OT

Rossford 58, Clyde 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Mt. Orab Western Brown 62

Shaker Hts. 110, Cornerstone Christian 65

Solon 82, Green 63

Sparta Highland 49, Utica 45

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63, Middletown 54

St. Henry 50, Celina 40

Steubenville 64, E. Liverpool 63

Stewart Federal Hocking 77, Belpre 70

Struthers 66, Jefferson Area 51

Stryker 58, W. Unity Hilltop 17

Sycamore Mohawk 74, Bucyrus 32

Thomas Worthington 52, Newark 45

Thornville Sheridan 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tiffin Columbian 53, Vermilion 33

Tol. Christian 56, Defiance Ayersville 41

Upper Sandusky 73, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Tol. St. John’s 59

Wadsworth 44, Delaware Hayes 42

Willard 63, Huron 56

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Worthington Christian 49, Milford Center Fairbanks 32

Youngs. Ursuline 49, Canfield S. Range 37

Dover Holiday Tournament=

Dover 49, Cle. Benedictine 46

First Federal Holiday Showcase=

Fremont Ross 76, Smithville 63

Holiday Classic=

Olmsted Falls 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

Preble Shawnee Tournament=

Championship=

Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Union Co., Ind. 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Buchtel vs. Akr. East, ppd.

Carey vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Cin. Aiken, ccd.

Hilliard Davidson vs. Chillicothe, ppd.

Piqua vs. Fairborn, ccd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. Vincent Warren, ppd.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Strasburg-Franklin vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.

Vanlue vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.

W. Jefferson vs. Marion Elgin, ccd.

Westerville N. vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/