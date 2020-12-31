Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Springfield 47, Ravenna 40
Albany Alexander 54, New Lexington 43
Austintown Fitch 50, Struthers 42
Avon Lake 36, Bay Village Bay 26
Baltimore Liberty Union 49, McConnelsville Morgan 20
Beallsville 43, Barnesville 33
Bellaire 42, Rayland Buckeye 36
Beloit W. Branch 39, Minerva 36
Caldwell 45, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
Cambridge 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Campbell Memorial 46, Sebring McKinley 42
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Alliance Marlington 33
Centerville 70, Kettering Alter 38
Chardon 68, Cle. Hts. 47
Cin. Colerain 43, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42
Circleville 52, Hilliard Darby 35
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 75, Jackson 56
Copley 62, Orrville 49
Creston Norwayne 60, Smithville 32
Dalton 53, West Salem Northwestern 36
Day. Carroll 32, Eaton 29
Delaware Hayes 59, Cols. Upper Arlington 53
Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 46
Delta 55, Millbury Lake 29
Dublin Scioto 44, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19
Frankfort Adena 48, Greenfield McClain 35
Franklin Furnace Green 39, Latham Western 32
Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 24
Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Gates Mills Hawken 32
Granville 55, Cols. Bexley 43
Hannibal River 75, Bridgeport 17
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Hillsboro 59, Blanchester 24
Holgate 35, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Jefferson Area 38, Geneva 22
Johnstown 46, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Kalida 49, Ottoville 27
Kirtland 48, Streetsboro 25
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Middlefield Cardinal 43
Lima Perry 69, E. Can. 36
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 22
London 57, Jamestown Greeneview 35
Loudonville 85, Galion Northmor 32
Louisville Aquinas 53, Carrollton 50
Loveland 51, Cin. St. Ursula 43
Lynchburg-Clay 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26
Malvern 49, Newcomerstown 29
Marysville 46, Mechanicsburg 41
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 28
McArthur Vinton County 63, Wheelersburg 45
McDonald 75, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
Medina 48, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Warsaw River View 24
Mt. Gilead 48, Marion Elgin 31
Mt. Vernon 48, Mansfield Sr. 46
N. Can. Hoover 36, Cle. St. Joseph 28
Napoleon 56, Wauseon 31
Navarre Fairless 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 30
New Concord John Glenn 71, Coshocton 19
New Madison Tri-Village 44, Beavercreek 30
Oak Hill 45, Minford 44, 2OT
Olmsted Falls 65, N. Ridgeville 25
Peebles 79, Manchester 38
Pemberville Eastwood 64, Bowling Green 20
Perry 43, STVM 39
Piqua 47, Fairborn 33
Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, McDermott Scioto NW 43
Portsmouth W. 52, Lucasville Valley 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Thomas Worthington 28
Reynoldsburg 63, Hilliard Bradley 57
Richwood N. Union 43, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Wadsworth 31
Sandusky 35, Norwalk 33
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, OT
Shelby 65, Galion 29
Solon 66, Massillon Jackson 58
St. Clairsville 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, OT
Steubenville 54, Lisbon Beaver 33
Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Lewis Center Olentangy 42
Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Tipp City Bethel 50, Felicity-Franklin 49
Tol. Christian 70, Defiance Ayersville 39
Tree of Life 57, Centerburg 42
Van Buren 53, Upper Sandusky 38
W. Carrollton 51, Greenville 44
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, OT
Waverly 65, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43
Waynesfield-Goshen 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Minerva 49
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Yellow Springs 50, Spring. NE 24
Zanesville Maysville 69, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 39
Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Crooksville 42
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Indpls N. Central, Ind. 74, Springboro 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellbrook vs. Miamisburg, ccd.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Manchester, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Norton, ccd.
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor vs. Batavia, ccd.
Parma vs. Fairview, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial vs. Grove City, ccd.
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Sidney, ppd.
Vanlue vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.
___
