LICKING COUNTY, Ohio– Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in a theft from a business in Heath.

The Heath Division of Police reports, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, suspect(s) cut a security fence around A.R. Wireless on James Parkway and stole various tools valued at more than $12,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.