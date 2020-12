The Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal accident in Perry County.

It happened Wednesday just before 9;00 pm on US 22 just east of Somerset.

Troopers say 67-year-old Steven Lyall of Lancaster was traveling west on US 22 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, struck a pole barn and overturned multiple times.

Lyall was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.