Governor DeWine Extends Curfew Until January 23rd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is extending the state’s overnight coronavirus curfew for three more weeks.

The curfew that runs from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. will continue until January 23rd.

DeWine on Wednesday also called on the state’s hospitals to speed up administering the covid-19 vaccines once they receive them. He says some hospitals aren’t moving fast enough right now.

The governor also announced that students will no longer be forced to quarantine if they were wearing masks when they were exposed to someone with the virus in the classroom. The change follows a study on the virus spread in school.