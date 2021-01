Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Friday, Jan. 1 NBA

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m

College Football

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl (Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St. in the Sugar Bowl, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Noon

No. 15 Northwestern vs. Auburn in the Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 Stanford at No. 6 Arizona, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Louisville vs. Northern Kentucky, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. USC, 9 p.m.