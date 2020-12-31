Electrics short circuit against Licking Valley; Local basketball round-up

PHILO, Ohio – It’s been an eventful year in high school sports to say the least.

Wednesday was the final night of high school sports in 2020, and we had plenty of games in the area.

At the Power Plant in Philo, the Electrics welcomed non-conference foe Licking Valley in a game that, like many, was postponed from earlier in the season due to COVID-related quarantines.

Philo big man A.J. Clayton held a block party, blocking five shots in the half half alone as the teams entered the locker room tied 23-23 at the half.

The Panthers woke up coming out of the break, and quickly pulled away from the Electrics and secured a win in the Power Plant.

FINAL: LICKING VALLEY 60 – PHILO 45

In girls action, Coshocton travelled to New Concord for an MVL match-up against John Glenn.

The Muskies started off hot on both sides of the ball, leading 35-4 to end the first quarter behind 13 first quarter points from Angela Kumler. The Muskies held the Redskins to two points in the second quarter, and the barrage of Muskie buckets continued for the entirety of the game.

FINAL: COSHOCTON 19 – JOHN GLENN 71

Other local scores:

Boys Basketball:

SHERIDAN 49 – FAIRFIELD UNION 42

RIDGEWOOD 87 – CARROLLTON 89 (FINAL/5OT)

MORGAN 70 – LIBERTY UNION 55

Girls Basketball:

WEST MUSKINGUM 59 – CROOKSVILLE 42

MEADOWBROOK 41 – CAMBRIDGE 50

TUSCARAWAS VALLEY 39 – MAYSVILLE 69

MORGAN 20 – LIBERTY UNION 49

DUBLIN JEROME 40 – TRI-VALLEY 43

NEW LEXINGTON 43 – ALEXANDER 54

WEST HOLMES 47 – RIVER VIEW 24