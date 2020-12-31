Christ’s Table Open For New Years Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Christ’s Table in downtown Zanesville will be open to serve lunch on New Year’s Day.

The volunteers at the meal service find it important to be open for all major holidays. They will have a special menu for tomorrow.

“We’re open every holiday, and we’ll be open to wish people a happy new year tomorrow. We’ll be here from 10:30 to 12:30. We will have your traditional sauerkraut and pork. We all know we want a better 2021 than we had 2020. So come on down, have your pork and sauerkraut, we’re gonna change things around for next year… We are always excited to see our people on Christmas and into the new year also. We’re probably one of the only nonprofits open on holidays.”, executive director Keely warden said.

Executive director Keely Warden wants all who are needing and lonely to feel comfortable stopping by.

“The way we’re serving meals right now is you drive up and get your meal so nobody has to walk through the doors of Christ’s Table. If you’re alone today or tomorrow on New Years Day and you want your pork and sauerkraut, come one down. We always have wonderful volunteers down here on the holidays to wish you a happy holiday.”, Warden says maintaining dignity is a big goal for the kitchen.

Christ’s Table is located at 28 south sixth street in Zanesville.