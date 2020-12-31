Arkansas looks for home win vs No. 12 Mizzou

No. 12 Missouri (6-1, 0-1) vs. Arkansas (9-0, 1-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its seventh straight win over No. 12 Missouri at Bud Walton Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at Arkansas was a 75-71 win on Jan. 28, 2014.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Moses Moody, JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have combined to account for 59 percent of all Arkansas scoring this season. For Missouri, Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Missouri scoring.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 61.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Arkansas has 42 assists on 90 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Missouri has assists on 19 of 57 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Missouri defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

