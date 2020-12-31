Animal Shelter Helping Special Pup

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Animal Shelter Society of Zanesville has been helping a very special puppy over the last few weeks.

Phoenix was a stray dog brought to the shelter in need of help with his eyes. After a lengthy battle he ended up having to lose both eyes.

“We reached out to Dr. Seipel, our head veterinarian here, she reached to Dr. Tara Webb at Medvet Ophthalmology. We made three trips to Columbus to get him taken care of. Basically Dr. Webb said it was the saddest sight that she has seen in a while. He has some sort of inflammatory response that was literally eating his eyes.”, animal care manager Rebecca Hunt told reporters.

The shelter raised funds to help Phoenix and met its initial goal last night. The shelter is still raising funds for future medical needs of its pets.

“On our Facebook page, The Animal Shelter Society, we put a GoFundMe out. Our goal was to raise $2,000, which we did raise, but obviously we’re still looking for any additional. We’re still waiting on biopsies to come back of his eyes, so we’re not quite sure what the result was. There could be some additional costs to that, or just in general to donate.”, Hunt continued.

The link to donate is https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-for-phoenix?fbclid=IwAR3Qz6J866FhnAO9UoT-fOURrz9VNnpe1kuP3OhbW26oahSUWRJCT8vQRYY.