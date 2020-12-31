Updated on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 at 7:47 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers likely during the early morning, and then isolated snows showers possible during the late morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered snow showers and freezing rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Widely scattered snow showers and freezing rain showers possible during the early morning, and then rain during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 47°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 45° during the early evening, rising to 52° during the late evening. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the overnight.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 52° during the early morning, dropping to 45° during the late morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1A – is positioned in central Ontario with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb. Extending southwards is an occluded front which ends near Sarnia, ON. From there, a warm front is positioned along the northeastern edge of Lake Erie back into the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains. Meanwhile, the cold front associated with L1A is presently crossing into western Ohio. In between these two fronts is a long band of temperatures sitting in the 50s across much of southeastern Ohio. Rain is also present across the region, with most of the rain being generally light to moderate. However, on the backside of this precipitation immediately behind the front, the rain is switching over to snow, and so far roughly 0.50 inches have been reported in parts of northern Indiana.

As we head into the evening hours, the rain will likely fill in a bit more, and this will lead to a near-steady to steady rain out across the region during the evening hours. As the cold front approaches, the rain-to-snow line will be inch closer towards our region. Thus, I am expecting that the rain will begin to mix with and then changeover to snow overnight tonight, before becoming scattered during the late night hours towards sunrise. Given the present conditions, some places in our region may be able to pick up around an inch of new snowfall accumulations. Otherwise, temperatures will likely be down around 29° – 33° overnight tonight.

Cooler air will continue to move into the region as an area of high pressure sets up just off to our north. This will allow for high temperatures on Thursday Afternoon to reach upwards of 33° – 37°. Scattered snow showers will be possible during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers will be possible during the late morning hours. During the afternoon, a stray snow shower will be possible in the region, mainly south of I-70 as the cold front begins to slow down. Meanwhile in Texas, our next low pressure – L2 – will begin to move up towards Waco, TX. It will begin to tug on the stalled out cold front to our south.

On Thursday Night, L2 will begin to advance into Arkansas and it will begin to lift the frontal boundary back to the north as a warm front. By Friday Morning, L2 will have occluded and produced a new area of low pressure – L2 – somewhere around Jonesboro, AR. The warm front will likely be positioned around central Tennessee. Warm air will begin to move over the cooler positioned around our region, as I am expecting low temperatures on Thursday Night to be around 25° – 29° in our region. Temperatures at the surface will gradually begin to warm after sunrise, however, the surface temperature may still be below 32° when the precipitation arrives initially. This may result in some freezing rain being possible in our region during the early morning hours. For now, I am not expecting this period of freezing rain to last very long, and likely ice accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch if they occur. By the late morning hours, temperatures will have likely reached the mid to upper-30s in our region, and the freezing rain showers will give way to a near-steady to steady rain during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Temperatures will likely hold steady around 43° – 47° on Friday Afternoon, but as the warm front begins to pass over our region on Friday Evening, temperatures will likely begin to rise fairly quickly. In fact, I am expecting the temperature at around midnight on Friday Night to be around 50° – 54° with isolated rain showers possible. The cold front will then push through sometime during the very early morning hours on Friday Night, and this will allow for temperatures to begin to drop during the overnight, and then down to around 43° – 47° by the late morning hours. Temperatures will likely remain fairly steady through the remainder of Saturday Afternoon.

A few other systems will try to pass through our region as we head into the weekend and into the beginning part of next week. However, temperatures will likely be above average during this time frame as well.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com