Warren scores 31 to carry Hampton past Gardner-Webb 80-69

Sports
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren had a career-high 31 points as Hampton defeated Gardner-Webb 80-69 on Wednesday.

Chris Shelton scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for Hampton (4-4, 3-0 Big South Conference). Saheem Anthony added 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 14 assists.

Lance Terry scored a career-high 26 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1). Anthony Selden added six rebounds and Ludovic Dufeal had three blocks. Jaheam Cornwall, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Runnin’ Bulldogs, shot only 20% in the game (3 of 15).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

