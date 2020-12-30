Vaudrin leads Winthrop over Campbell 84-83

Sports
Associated Press26

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Winthrop edged past Campbell 84-83 on Wednesday.

Vaudrin made a free throw with 1:01 left for a 77-69 lead, and Winthrop hit 8 of 11 in the final minute to seal it.

Charles Falden added 16 points for Winthrop (6-0, 3-0 Big South Conference). The Eagles attempted 50 free throws.

Jordan Whitfield had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (4-4, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Jesus Carralero added 16 points and five assists, and Austin McCullough had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Belmont winner Tiz the Law suddenly retired on vet’s advice

Associated Press

Melvin Gordon 107 yards shy of 1,000 in 1st season in Denver

Associated Press

EPL postpones another game but doesn’t want to pause season

Associated Press