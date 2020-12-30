Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 80, Austintown Fitch 76

Antwerp 58, Edgerton 39

Archbold 50, Pettisville 36

Ashland 51, Millersburg W. Holmes 47

Bay Village Bay 67, Massillon Perry 40

Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 67, Ravenna SE 59

Berlin Hiland 64, N. Royalton 52

Bidwell River Valley 66, Oak Hill 44

Bishop Fenwick 56, Trenton Edgewood 40

Bloomdale Elmwood 75, Lakeside Danbury 50

Bluffton 68, Continental 40

Botkins 61, Russia 39

Byesville Meadowbrook 72, Steubenville 53

Can. South 47, Carrollton 45

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Wooster Triway 53

Casstown Miami E. 58, Versailles 44

Cedarville 77, Mechanicsburg 52

Centerville 106, Clayton Northmont 43

Chillicothe Unioto 69, Circleville 29

Cin. NW 53, Cin. Colerain 46

Cin. Sycamore 89, Kings Mills Kings 79, OT

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 63, Cle. St. Ignatius 60

Clyde 52, Oregon Stritch 51

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 83, Franklin Furnace Green 61

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Newark Cath. 27

Convoy Crestview 38, Kalida 36

Copley 56, Akr. Firestone 53

Creston Norwayne 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 43

Crown City S. Gallia 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Navarre Fairless 40

Dalton 81, Smithville 42

Day. Christian 60, Carlisle 38

E. Liverpool 59, Lisbon Beaver 43

Fostoria 84, Northwood 53

Frankfort Adena 64, Greenfield McClain 40

Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 51

Gahanna Lincoln 68, Tol. St. Francis 32

Galion Northmor 48, Galion 32

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Parma Padua 69

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Kirtland 52

Genoa Area 27, Tiffin Calvert 26

Glouster Trimble 83, Nelsonville-York 40

Grove City Christian 70, Groveport Madison Christian 48

Hamilton Badin 52, Bellbrook 44

Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 57

Hilliard Bradley 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 29

Hillsboro 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54

Ironton St. Joseph 53, Ironton Rock Hill 26

Jackson Center 69, Anna 62

Johnstown Northridge 0, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Lancaster 70, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 46

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Mineral Ridge 47

Lebanon 66, Cin. Anderson 51

Liberty Center 46, Holgate 37

Lima Sr. 93, Springfield 72

Loudonville 66, Mansfield St. Peter’s 51

Lowellville 76, Campbell Memorial 41

Lucasville Valley 66, Portsmouth Clay 36

Mansfield Sr. 44, Mansfield Madison 37

Massillon 57, Uniontown Lake 47

McArthur Vinton County 69, Southeastern 50

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Rockford Parkway 50

Medina 57, Cle. Hts. 56

Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 39

Middlefield Cardinal 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 32, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30

Minerva 53, Beloit W. Branch 38

Mogadore Field 31, Mogadore 30

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, McDermott Scioto NW 54

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Arcadia 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Fayetteville-Perry 39

Mt. Vernon 54, Lexington 53, OT

N. Can. Hoover 61, Louisville 49

New Hope Christian 51, Beaver Eastern 44

New Knoxville 45, Houston 34

New Lexington 54, Albany Alexander 33

New Madison Tri-Village 42, Troy Christian 31

New Philadelphia 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

Old Fort 82, Elmore Woodmore 42

Ontario 69, Kenton 46

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 76, N. Olmsted 65

Pataskala Licking Hts. 67, Sunbury Big Walnut 58

Paulding 42, Defiance Tinora 28

Pickerington N. 57, Canal Winchester 40

Piketon 57, Latham Western 47

Plain City Jonathan Alder 43, Bellefontaine 16

Poland Seminary 70, Canfield 62

Pomeroy Meigs 50, Racine Southern 43

Richwood N. Union 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48

S. Point 65, New Boston Glenwood 44

S. Webster 63, Belpre 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 35

Seaman N. Adams 62, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66

Spring. Greenon 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 50

St. Marys Memorial 46, Spencerville 44

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45

Swanton 46, Delta 35

Sycamore Mohawk 72, New Riegel 58

Tiffin Calvert 59, Genoa Area 39

Tontogany Otsego 42, Bowling Green 41

Tree of Life 53, Danville 48

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Ottoville 58

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Coshocton 48

Wapakoneta 54, Harrod Allen E. 52

Wheelersburg 71, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Williamsburg 65, Cin. Riverview East 60, OT

Wooster 79, Shelby 52

Youngs. Mooney 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 42

Bobcat Holiday Classic=

Centerburg 69, Cols. Patriot Prep 42

Gussler Invitational=

Beavercreek 46, Milford 45

Westerville Cent. 53, Thomas Worthington 48

Worthington Christian 50, Lucas 30

Preble Shawee Tournament=

Union Co., Ind. 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Malvern 74, Hannibal River 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Marion Harding, ccd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. E. Can., ccd.

Carey vs. Van Buren, ppd.

Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Middletown, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. New Albany, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. Westlake, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Avon, ccd.

Findlay vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.

Fremont Ross vs. Maumee, ppd.

Granville vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ccd.

Groveport-Madison vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Louisville Aquinas vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Manchester vs. Peebles, ppd.

Morrow Little Miami vs. Batavia Clermont NE, ccd.

Parma vs. N. Ridgeville, ccd.

Pickerington Cent. vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Steubenville Cath. Cent., ccd.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Sandusky Perkins, ppd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.

Sullivan Black River vs. Ashland Mapleton, ccd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.

Twinsburg vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Wellston vs. Leesburg Fairfield, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Zanesville Maysville vs. Zanesville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/