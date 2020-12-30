Tri-Valley indoor track team boasts top athletes

Local Sports
Chase Fisher62

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the past few winters, many schools around the Muskingum Valley League have started and begun to develop indoor track teams.

One of the most success indoor programs in the league has been at Tri-Valley, with multiple athletes being named to all-Ohio teams, and some — like 2020 graduate Ryan Meadows — being ranked nationally.

WHIZ’s Paul Murray met with the team on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming season.

Two members of the Scotties indoor track team, long-and-triple jumper Claire Martin and long jumper Jordan Pantaleo, are currently ranked in the top five in the state in their respected events.

But, after last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, both athletes are just hoping for a chance to compete.

Indoor coach Zach Durfee believes that indoor training is vital to an athlete’s success in the outdoor season

Tri-Valley will be competing in a two day meet at Mt.Vernon Nazarene University, where the Scotties will look to continue their great start to the season.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

Related Posts

Sheridan girls remain perfect; take down unbeaten Fairfield Union — Fink’s Full Court Press

Chase Fisher

Stinson sisters shine as Sheridan tops Maysville

Chase Fisher

Bishop Rosecrans holds 29th annual ‘Christmas on the Hill’ event

Chase Fisher