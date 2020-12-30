Tri-Valley indoor track team boasts top athletes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the past few winters, many schools around the Muskingum Valley League have started and begun to develop indoor track teams.

One of the most success indoor programs in the league has been at Tri-Valley, with multiple athletes being named to all-Ohio teams, and some — like 2020 graduate Ryan Meadows — being ranked nationally.

WHIZ’s Paul Murray met with the team on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming season.

Two members of the Scotties indoor track team, long-and-triple jumper Claire Martin and long jumper Jordan Pantaleo, are currently ranked in the top five in the state in their respected events.

But, after last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, both athletes are just hoping for a chance to compete.

Indoor coach Zach Durfee believes that indoor training is vital to an athlete’s success in the outdoor season

Tri-Valley will be competing in a two day meet at Mt.Vernon Nazarene University, where the Scotties will look to continue their great start to the season.