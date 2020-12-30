Sheridan girls remain perfect; take down unbeaten Fairfield Union — Fink’s Full Court Press

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan girls basketball team is on a roll so far this season.

The Generals came into Tuesday night at 5-0 and fresh off of a 29 point win against Maysville Monday night. Tuesday, the Lady Generals welcomed an undefeated Fairfield Union team to Glen Hursey Gymnasium in Thornville.

So who left the gym with their perfect record intact?

Sheridan ended the first quarter leading 9-8, then extending their lead to 25-13 at the half.

Bailey Beckstedt opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run as the Generals sped out to a big second half lead, outscoring the Falcons 16-3 in the third quarter.

Faith Stinson would earn her second double-double in as many nights with 17 points and 16 rebounds, as the Generals stay perfect on the season.

FINAL: FAIRFIELD UNION 22 – SHERIDAN 51

The New Lexington Panthers beat the Spartans from Alexander tonight 54 to 33 in a non-conference matchup.

Senior Guard Logyn Ratliff got it done early for the Panthers, scoring consistently from mid-range. He finished the first half with 8 points.

Coming out of the break, Panthers’ big man Braden Agriesti came alive offensively for New Lexington, allowing them to push their lead to double digits.

A 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter would ultimately solidify the Panthers victory.

FINAL: ALEXANDER ALBANY 33 – NEW LEXINGTON 54

Other local scores:

Boys Basketball:

JOHN GLENN 40 – CROOKSVILLE 42

TRI-VALLEY 29 – HILLIARD BRADLEY 54

ROSECRANS 35 – NORTHRIDGE 48

RIDGEWOOD 51 – COSHOCTON 48

NEWARK CATHOLIC 27 – UPPER ARLINGTON 56