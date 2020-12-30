Patrol: Area Man Charged with 7th OVI Offense

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol charged an area man with a 7th impaired driving offense. Trooper say 48-year-old Craig Wood of Newcomerstown was operating a vehicle while impaired on December 29th.

He was stropped for a traffic violation that occurred on State Route 16 in Coshocton County. The investigating trooper says he determined Wood was operating while impaired by alcohol.

The Patrol says Wood has felony OVI charges pending in Muskingum County. Felony OVI charges will be presented to the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.