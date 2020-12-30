Packers claim DT Damon Harrison off waivers from Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.

Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.

Harrison previously played for the New York Jets (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-18) and Detroit Lions (2018-19). He earned All-Pro honors in 2016.

The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago on Sunday or if San Francisco beats or ties Seattle.

