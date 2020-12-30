Orlando plays Philadelphia, aims for 5th straight victory

Philadelphia 76ers (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Magic take on Philadelphia.

Orlando went 33-40 overall and 18-17 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Magic gave up 108.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 8.0 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

