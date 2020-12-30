Highway Patrol Releases More Info on SR 146 Accident near Chandlersville

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol released new information about a serious one vehicle accident Tuesday. It happened just before 3:00 pm on State Route 146 near Chandlersville.

Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles says a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on State Route 146 when it drove off the right side of the roadway into a deep ditch.

Jirles identifies the driver as 46-year-old Jamie Parr of Zanesville. Parr along with three passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

They are identified as 63-year-old Marla Parr of Philo, 30-year-old Mary Westphal of Malta and 44-year-old Cindy McCormick of Philo. Three Medflight Helicopters were called to the scene and transported the passengers to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The driver, Jamie Parr was taken to Genesis Hospital and transferred to Grant Medical Center. The crash, which remains under investigation, closed State Route 146 for two hours.