Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off

Associated Press34

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Fulham has forced the postponement of the Premier League match at Tottenham, hours before kickoff on Wednesday.

It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City’s game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed irritation with a post on Instagram laced with sarcasm as he waited for the postponement decision to be made during Wednesday afternoon: “Match at 6 pm… We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has called for the league to be paused due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the country as a new more contagious variant spreads.

