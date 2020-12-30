Dave Chappelle to open a comedy club in former fire station

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — The Yellow Springs Development Corp. has made final an agreement for the sale of a former Ohio fire station to a company owned by Dave Chappelle.

The Miami Twp. Fire Station will be sold to Iron Table Holdings LLC and turned into a comedy club that will seat 140, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Corrie Van Ausdal, a member of the development corporation board who headed up the subcommittee on selling the fire station, said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station/ They reviewed six proposals and ranked them based on criteria including their impact on Yellow Springs and what kind of jobs would be created.

“We think this will bring a new class of jobs to town,” Van Ausdal said. “We also considered that (Chappelle) is a minority business owner, he has a history of employing minorities and he is a person who has a clear commitment to amplifying voices of color.”

Chappelle’s publicist didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The comedian lives in the Yellow Springs area, some 20 miles northeast of Dayton

The closing date on the sale is set for early next year, accoridng to Lisa Abel, president of YSDC.