MUSKINGUM CO., Ohio – The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting three deaths Wednesday.

The Command says those residents ages are 55, 82 and 83.

On Wednesday, the Command reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are currently 946 active cases and 35 current hospitalizations.

For the latest information on the virus in our area, go to the Muskingum County Health Department website.