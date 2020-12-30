Big Brother Big Sister Looks Back On 2020

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Many of the Big Brother Big Sister of Zanesville’s plans for 2020 had to be cancelled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through it all the club found new ways to keep bigs and littles in touch with one another. Executive director Katie Mainini was proud of what she saw since she took the position in November.

“I think pen pals went excellent. I think it was a great pivot that our staff made in the middle of the pandemic. It’s something that we did nationally as well, so we had great guidance from our nationals and we currently have 71 pen pals that are actively matched in our program… We’ve done pretty well. We’ve been able to maintain relationships with the youth that are currently enrolled in our programs and we currently have 113 matches that are active.”, Mainini said of the program she heads.

COVID restrictions have also hampered the organization’s ability to fundraise. They look to turn it around starting in 2021 with National Mentoring Month programs.

“Program to emphasize National Mentoring Month. Mentoring Month is January. We’ll be reaching out to people in the community and business partnerships to emphasize our impact that we have with littles and children at need in the community.”, Wilson was also the 2019 Big of the year.

Programs for National Mentoring Month will begin early next week.