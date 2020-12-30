AAA Offers NYE Alternative To Drinking and Driving

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The American Automobile Association knows the extreme dangers associated with driving under the impairment of drugs and alcohol.

Driving while under the influence makes up a large percentage of fatal crashes. AAA expects major holidays like New Years Eve to contribute to this behavior.

“Alcohol is a major contributing factor. In fact, last year alcohol contributed to one in every three fatal crashes on Ohio’s roadways. As we approach New Years Eve and people get ready to celebrate and ring in the new year it’s important to remember to drive sober to keep everybody safe.”, Schwind said over Zoom call.

AAA expects many will celebrate at home this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They’re offering tips on how to celebrate without alcohol to ensure safer roadways.

“Even if you are celebrating at home it’s important to remember that you never want to get in the car to go somewhere after you’ve been drinking. So AAA has pulled together several of our favorite mocktails or non alcoholic beverages to help Ohioans celebrate safely this year. So you can just visit AAA.com/mocktails and we’ve pulled together several recipes for fun non-alcoholic drinks.”, Schwinn added.

AAA also stressed that those drinking alcoholic beverages should plan a designated driver or use a rideshare to get around safely.