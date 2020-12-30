Updated on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 at 5:30 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Showers. Breezy. Mild. High 50°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain to Rain/Snow. Breezy. Cold. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Early Mix. Mostly Cloudy. Colder. High 39°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy mid-week across SE Ohio, along with rain showers developing by the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to around 50 this afternoon.

Rain showers will linger into the first half of the overnight. As colder air returns, mainly after midnight, rain will change to a rain/snow mix, perhaps some areas will see all snow. Accumulations of an inch or less expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s tonight.

A chance for an early morning wintry mix on Thursday, but most of the day looks to be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with colder temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

As we head into the end of the week, more rain and warmth returns on New Year’s Day. Early on New Year’s Day may see a brief period of a wintry mix, but most of the day the region will see rain. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50s on the first day of 2021.

We will see a few shower chances lingering into the weekend, along with colder temperatures, with highs falling into the low to mid 40s by Sunday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

