Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday, Dec. 30 NBA

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

College Football

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Noon

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic, 7:15 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 2 Baylor vs. Alcorn, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Missouri, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Ohio St. vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 21 South Florida at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.