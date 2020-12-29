Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 80, Austintown Fitch 76
Antwerp 58, Edgerton 39
Archbold 50, Pettisville 36
Ashland 51, Millersburg W. Holmes 47
Bay Village Bay 67, Massillon Perry 40
Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 67, Ravenna SE 59
Berlin Hiland 64, N. Royalton 52
Bishop Fenwick 56, Trenton Edgewood 40
Bloomdale Elmwood 75, Lakeside Danbury 50
Bluffton 68, Continental 40
Botkins 61, Russia 39
Can. South 47, Carrollton 45
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Wooster Triway 53
Casstown Miami E. 58, Versailles 44
Cedarville 77, Mechanicsburg 52
Centerville 106, Clayton Northmont 43
Chillicothe Unioto 69, Circleville 29
Cin. NW 53, Cin. Colerain 46
Cin. Sycamore 89, Kings Mills Kings 79
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 63, Cle. St. Ignatius 60
Clyde 52, Oregon Stritch 51
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 83, Franklin Furnace Green 61
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Newark Cath. 27
Convoy Crestview 38, Kalida 36
Creston Norwayne 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Navarre Fairless 40
Dalton 81, Smithville 42
Day. Christian 60, Carlisle 38
E. Liverpool 59, Lisbon Beaver 43
Fostoria 84, Northwood 53
Frankfort Adena 64, Greenfield McClain 40
Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 51
Gahanna Lincoln 68, Tol. St. Francis 32
Galion Northmor 48, Galion 32
Gates Mills Hawken 60, Kirtland 52
Genoa Area 27, Tiffin Calvert 26
Grove City Christian 70, Groveport Madison Christian 48
Hamilton Badin 52, Bellbrook 44
Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 57
Hilliard Bradley 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 29
Hillsboro 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54
Jackson Center 69, Anna 62
Johnstown Northridge 0, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Mineral Ridge 47
Lebanon 66, Cin. Anderson 51
Liberty Center 46, Holgate 37
Lima Sr. 93, Springfield 72
Lowellville 76, Campbell Memorial 41
Lucasville Valley 66, Portsmouth Clay 36
Malvern 74, Hannibal River 46
Mansfield Sr. 44, Mansfield Madison 37
McArthur Vinton County 69, Southeastern 50
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Rockford Parkway 50
Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 39
Middlefield Cardinal 59, Fairport Harbor Harding 49
Milford Center Fairbanks 32, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30
Minerva 53, Beloit W. Branch 38
Mogadore Field 31, Mogadore 30
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, McDermott Scioto NW 54
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Arcadia 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Fayetteville-Perry 39
Mt. Vernon 54, Lexington 53, OT
N. Can. Hoover 61, Louisville 49
New Hope Christian 51, Beaver Eastern 44
New Knoxville 45, Houston 34
New Lexington 54, Albany Alexander 33
New Philadelphia 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 43
Old Fort 82, Elmore Woodmore 42
Ontario 69, Kenton 46
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 76, N. Olmsted 65
Pataskala Licking Hts. 67, Sunbury Big Walnut 58
Paulding 42, Defiance Tinora 28
Pickerington N. 57, Canal Winchester 40
Piketon 57, Latham Western 47
Poland Seminary 70, Canfield 62
Richwood N. Union 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
S. Webster 63, Belpre 44
Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66
Spring. Greenon 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 50
St. Marys Memorial 46, Spencerville 44
Swanton 46, Delta 35
Sycamore Mohawk 72, New Riegel 58
Tiffin Calvert 59, Genoa Area 39
Tontogany Otsego 42, Bowling Green 41
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Ottoville 58
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Coshocton 48
Wapakoneta 54, Harrod Allen E. 52
Wheelersburg 71, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Williamsburg 65, Cin. Riverview East 60, OT
Wooster 79, Shelby 52
Youngs. Mooney 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Gussler Invitational=
Westerville Cent. 53, Thomas Worthington 48
Preble Shawee Tournament=
Union Co., Ind. 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Marion Harding, ccd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. E. Can., ccd.
Carey vs. Van Buren, ppd.
Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Middletown, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. New Albany, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Westlake, ccd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Avon, ccd.
Fremont Ross vs. Maumee, ppd.
Granville vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ccd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Louisville Aquinas vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.
Manchester vs. Peebles, ppd.
Morrow Little Miami vs. Batavia Clermont NE, ccd.
Parma vs. N. Ridgeville, ccd.
Pickerington Cent. vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Sandusky Perkins, ppd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.
Sullivan Black River vs. Ashland Mapleton, ccd.
Trotwood-Madison vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.
Twinsburg vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Zanesville Maysville vs. Zanesville, ccd.
___
