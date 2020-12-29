Stinson sisters shine as Sheridan tops Maysville

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the past few years in Muskingum Valley League girls basketball, it’s been a tale of three teams: Tri-Valley, Sheridan and Maysville.

Sheridan and Maysville have both faced the Scotties earlier this season, with Sheridan coming out with a win and Maysville with a loss. So now it was time for those two MVL girls basketball powers to come together for the first of two meetings in the 2020 season.

The two teams traded leads back and forth throughout the first quarter — Sheridan ending the period with a 16-11 lead. Two quick threes from Sheridan freshman Jamisyn Stinson and a bucket from older sister Faith extended the General lead to 13 early in the quarter.

The Generals would never look back.

The Stinson sisters combined for 46 points — 27 from Faith and 19 from Jamisyn. Aided by 14 points from Bailey Beckstedt and 8 from Grace Conrad, the Lady Generals rolled to a huge victory over the Big Cats of Southtown.

Bailee Smith led the Panthers with 22, drawing ever closer to becoming the top career scorer in school history.

FINAL: SHERIDAN 77 – MAYSVILLE 48

Other area scores:

Boys Basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 72 – MILLER 46

Girls Basketball:

WEST MUSKINGUM 46 – RIDGEWOOD 38

CROOKSVILLE 54 – COSHOCTON 46