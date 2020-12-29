Stinson sisters shine as Sheridan tops Maysville

Local Sports
Chase Fisher76

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the past few years in Muskingum Valley League girls basketball, it’s been a tale of three teams: Tri-Valley, Sheridan and Maysville.

Sheridan and Maysville have both faced the Scotties earlier this season, with Sheridan coming out with a win and Maysville with a loss. So now it was time for those two MVL girls basketball powers to come together for the first of two meetings in the 2020 season.

The two teams traded leads back and forth throughout the first quarter — Sheridan ending the period with a 16-11 lead. Two quick threes from Sheridan freshman Jamisyn Stinson and a bucket from older sister Faith extended the General lead to 13 early in the quarter.

The Generals would never look back.

The Stinson sisters combined for 46 points — 27 from Faith and 19 from Jamisyn. Aided by 14 points from Bailey Beckstedt and 8 from Grace Conrad, the Lady Generals rolled to a huge victory over the Big Cats of Southtown.

Bailee Smith led the Panthers with 22, drawing ever closer to becoming the top career scorer in school history.

FINAL: SHERIDAN 77 – MAYSVILLE 48

Other area scores:

Boys Basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 72 – MILLER 46

Girls Basketball:

WEST MUSKINGUM 46 – RIDGEWOOD 38

CROOKSVILLE 54 – COSHOCTON 46

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

Related Posts

Bishop Rosecrans holds 29th annual ‘Christmas on the Hill’ event

Chase Fisher

Bobcats outlast Tornadoes in OT

Chase Fisher

Bobcats survive late Panther surge – Fink’s Full Court Press 12/22

Chase Fisher