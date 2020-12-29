Southampton held 0-0 by West Ham in Premier League

Sports
Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defense, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.

The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.

___

Associated Press

