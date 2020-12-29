No. 6 Wisconsin looks to knock off No. 21 Minnesota

No. 21 Minnesota (9-1, 2-1) vs. No. 6 Wisconsin (8-2, 2-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Wisconsin goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 21 Minnesota . Wisconsin’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes 68-62 on Jan. 27. Minnesota won easily 81-56 over Michigan State in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Minnesota, Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Golden Gophers points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carr has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Gophers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 44 assists on 73 field goals (60.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Minnesota has assists on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has committed a turnover on just 12.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.2 times per game this season.

