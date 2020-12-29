Muskingum County Dog Warden is happy to share this week’s pet

MUSKINGUM CO. – Hula is a five-year-old pit boxer mix. She is energetic, good on a leash, enjoys taking walks, and loves to play. She would be a good addition for a family with children.

“(If) its got any kids, you know, it would probably be good. If you have dogs bring them out. We don’t have any issues with dogs but we do meet and greets. Like I said, she’s probably been cat tested so the volunteers said no cats so I’m going to say they probably did do a cat test and just didn’t do well with cats,” Head Dog Warden Bryan Catlin said.

Catlin is also excited about the progress for the long-awaited new Dog Warden facility.

“The new building is coming along pretty good. The structure’s up. The beams and everything are up. I was just out there yesterday and I talked to one of the construction guys and he said as long as the weather holds out they’re coming along pretty good do its looking really good out there,” Catlin said.

The new building is scheduled to be completed on January 31st.