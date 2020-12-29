Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 77, Macedonia Nordonia 46

Albany Alexander 49, Circleville 45

Alliance Marlington 42, Youngs. Ursuline 33

Anna 49, Jackson Center 21

Avon 60, Elyria 24

Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 52

Bellevue 57, Clyde 47

Bellville Clear Fork 43, Mansfield Sr. 38

Belmont Union Local 101, Barnesville 17

Berea-Midpark 37, Avon Lake 31

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Salem 36, OT

Beverly Ft. Frye 98, Caldwell 15

Bluffton 56, Kenton 47

Botkins 34, Russia 30

Brunswick 71, Wooster 46

Bryan 53, Sherwood Fairview 43

Can. South 65, Mogadore Field 25

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Navarre Fairless 34

Canfield S. Range 72, Youngs. Boardman 36

Carrollton 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41

Centerville 50, Beavercreek 36

Chesapeake 61, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia Clermont NE 44

Coldwater 56, St. Henry 30

Continental 50, Cory-Rawson 48

Convoy Crestview 47, Lowellville 17

Crooksville 54, Coshocton 46

Dalton 61, Rittman 11

Day. Northridge 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 53, Pandora-Gilboa 32

Elyria Cath. 63, Chardon NDCL 49

Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Carroll 28

Heartland Christian 38, Lisbon David Anderson 35

Houston 49, Tipp City Bethel 44

Leetonia 53, Wellsville 18

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Ellet 50

Loveland 43, Cin. West Clermont 31

Lucasville Valley 54, Portsmouth Clay 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Celina 31

Massillon Perry 60, Cornerstone Christian 33

Massillon Tuslaw 51, Massillon 26

Medina 58, Creston Norwayne 48

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Richwood N. Union 28, OT

Miller City 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 44

Minster 56, Lima Bath 45

Monroeville 59, Ashland Mapleton 50

Montpelier 63, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Morral Ridgedale 36, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

N. Baltimore 42, Defiance Ayersville 37

Newark 46, Massillon Jackson 33

Norton 78, Akr. Springfield 18

Paulding 64, Stryker 51

Poland Seminary 62, Austintown Fitch 28

Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Point 29

Seton 54, Tol. St. Ursula 41

Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Solon 63

Shelby 66, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45

Sidney 46, Greenville 24

Smithville 45, West Salem Northwestern 39

Southeastern 51, Minford 34

Struthers 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40

Swanton 50, Northwood 32

Thornville Sheridan 77, Zanesville Maysville 48

Tree of Life 53, Crestline 45

Waverly 53, Piketon 37

Westerville N. 66, Westerville Cent. 29

Westerville S. 45, Marysville 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Rayland Buckeye 29

Wooster Triway 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

2020 Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Galion 48, Mansfield Christian 33

Lexington 44, Lucas 32

Ontario 50, Metamora Evergreen 44

Willard 60, Sandusky Perkins 37

Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic=

Worthington Kilbourne 62, Hilliard Darby 47

Wishes Can Happen Showcase=

Ft. Loramie 61, Can. Glenoak 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Fairfield Christian, ccd.

Bellefontaine vs. Springfield, ppd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Madonna, W.Va., ccd.

Brookville vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.

Doylestown Chippewa vs. Rocky River Magnificat, ppd.

Mansfield Madison vs. Marion Harding, ccd.

Maumee vs. Tontogany Otsego, ppd.

N. Ridgeville vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ccd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.

Streetsboro vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.

Zanesville vs. Logan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/