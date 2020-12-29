Command Center reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that 10 more residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The deaths include an 85-year-old, a 69-year-old, a 96-year-old, an 88-year-old, and a 73-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 82-year-old, a 97-year-old, a 90- year-old, an 83-year-old, and a 93-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported Tuesday that 61 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 924 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County and 36 current hospitalizations.