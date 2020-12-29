Command Center reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle90

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that 10 more residents have passed away from COVID-19.

The deaths include an 85-year-old, a 69-year-old, a 96-year-old, an 88-year-old, and a 73-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 82-year-old, a 97-year-old, a 90- year-old, an 83-year-old, and a 93-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported Tuesday that 61 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 924 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County and 36 current hospitalizations.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Muskingum County Dog Warden is happy to share this week’s pet

Chip Reid

Multiple medical helicopters called to scene of SR 146 accident

Carolyn Fleegle

Command Center reports 365 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle