Updated on Monday, 28 December 2020 at 5:36 PM EST:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the overnight, and then tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 49°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then rain during the late evening and overnight, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers and snow showers likely during the early morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late morning, and then gradually tapering off during the early afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 45° during the early morning, dropping to 38° during the early afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 46°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure with a minimum central pressure of 1004 mb was positioned near Ottawa, ON. A cold front extends southwestwards from this area of low pressure, and is located along the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains through eastern Kentucky and into central Tennessee. Meanwhile, thick clouds have remained in the region for much of the afternoon hours as temperatures this afternoon were in the mid to upper-30s for the most part.

As we head through the evening hours, a stray snow shower will be possible in our region. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely continue in our area through the evening hours, before decreasing cloud cover will likely result in partly cloudy skies. The winds will likely remain measurable at around 5-15 mph from the west. Overnight lows tonight will likely drop down around 18° – 22° across the area.

For Tuesday, a strong area of high pressure will likely begin to move into western Ohio during the early morning hours. This area of high pressure will work to keep partly cloudy skies as the theme across our region. The winds will likely be out of west at around 5-15 mph during the morning hours, but as the area of high pressure passes over our region and moves into western Pennsylvania, the winds will likely shift to a more easterly direction at around 5-15 mph. Highs on Tuesday are likely to be around 36° – 40°. By the evening hours, this area of high pressure will likely be positioned across western and central Pennsylvania. However, a stray snow shower will be possible in our region on Tuesday Night as a warm front begins to advance northwards into the Ohio River Valley. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies are likely to return into our region as we head into the late evening and overnight hours on Tuesday Night. Despite a light southeasterly breeze during the overnight hours, I am expecting that temperatures may be able to drop down to around 20° – 24°.

By Wednesday, a new area of low pressure – L1 – will begin to move into northern Illinois. This will likely lift the warm front to our northwest. In doing so, increasing cloud cover as mid-level moisture continues to migrate into the region will likely result in mostly cloudy skies continuing. However, the winds will become southerly with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon hours, and this will likely allow for temperatures on Wednesday Afternoon to reach upwards of 47° – 51°. If the clouds end up not being as thick as I am currently expecting, the high temperatures on Wednesday Afternoon could reach as high as 51° – 55°. Regardless, isolated rain showers will likely begin to move into the region as the cold front associated with L1 begins to advance eastwards through Indiana.

Isolated rain showers will remain possible in our region early Wednesday Evening before the proximity of the cold front allows for a near-steady to steady rain to develop in our region. This rain will be located out ahead of and along the cold front. Overnight low temperatures on Wednesday Night may very well hold steady, dropping down to only 38° – 42° by the late night hours. As the cold front pushes through, rain showers on the backside of the front may begin to transition over to snow. However, given the temperatures during this time frame, snow accumulations beyond a trace are looking rather unlikely (at least as of now). The precipitation will also become a bit more scattered in nature by the time we get closer towards sunrise.

Thus, Thursday Morning is likely when we will see our high temperature for the day Thursday. At this time, I am expecting that temperatures during the early morning hours will likely be around 43° – 47° before dropping down to around 36° – 40° by the early afternoon hours. Scattered rain showers and snow showers will be likely during the early morning hours, and then isolated snow showers will be possible during the late morning before they begin to gradually taper off during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are likely to continue in our region as we head through the day on Thursday.

The cold front will likely continue to move south, but it will also likely begin to slow down as a new area of low pressure develops down in Texas. This area of low pressure will eventually work to lift the frontal boundary back into our region as we head into Friday. Thus, rain showers will be likely as we move through Thursday Night, and some of them may try to mix with snow early on. Temperatures on Friday will likely reach upwards of 52° – 56° as the frontal boundary continues to move north. Rain showers will be around the region during this time frame on Friday Afternoon as well. The cold front will likely push through sometime late Friday Night or Saturday Morning.

