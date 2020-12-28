The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (62)
|7-0
|1598
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|6-0
|1537
|2
|3. Kansas
|8-1
|1458
|3
|4. Villanova
|8-1
|1370
|5
|5. Houston
|7-0
|1313
|6
|6. Wisconsin
|8-1
|1249
|9
|7. Tennessee
|6-0
|1217
|8
|8. Texas
|7-1
|1109
|10
|9. West Virginia
|7-2
|1080
|7
|10. Iowa
|7-2
|1008
|4
|11. Creighton
|7-2
|926
|13
|12. Missouri
|6-0
|888
|14
|13. Texas Tech
|7-2
|821
|15
|14. Rutgers
|6-1
|659
|11
|15. Illinois
|7-3
|650
|18
|16. Michigan
|7-0
|582
|19
|17. Michigan St.
|6-2
|431
|12
|18. Florida St.
|5-1
|377
|21
|19. Northwestern
|6-1
|350
|–
|20. Duke
|3-2
|290
|20
|21. Oregon
|6-1
|252
|25
|21. Minnesota
|8-1
|252
|–
|23. Virginia
|4-2
|238
|16
|24. Virginia Tech
|7-1
|230
|24
|25. Ohio St.
|7-2
|216
|23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.
