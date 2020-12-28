The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1 2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2 3. NC State (2) 8-0 675 4 4. UConn (1) 5-0 674 3 5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5 6. Arizona 7-0 601 6 7. Baylor 7-1 557 7 8. Oregon 7-0 556 8 9. Texas A&M 8-0 498 9 10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11 11. UCLA 5-2 427 10 12. Mississippi St. 5-1 426 12 13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13 14. Maryland 5-1 382 14 15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15 16. Michigan 5-0 256 17 17. Ohio St. 4-0 253 16 18. DePaul 5-2 205 18 19. Texas 6-1 175 20 20. Indiana 4-2 172 19 21. South Florida 5-1 168 20 22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22 23. Gonzaga 5-2 86 23 24. Missouri St. 4-2 69 24 25. Michigan St. 7-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota St. 24, Oregon St. 20, Iowa St. 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.