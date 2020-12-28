The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3. NC State (2) 8-0 675 4
4. UConn (1) 5-0 674 3
5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6. Arizona 7-0 601 6
7. Baylor 7-1 557 7
8. Oregon 7-0 556 8
9. Texas A&M 8-0 498 9
10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11
11. UCLA 5-2 427 10
12. Mississippi St. 5-1 426 12
13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13
14. Maryland 5-1 382 14
15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15
16. Michigan 5-0 256 17
17. Ohio St. 4-0 253 16
18. DePaul 5-2 205 18
19. Texas 6-1 175 20
20. Indiana 4-2 172 19
21. South Florida 5-1 168 20
22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22
23. Gonzaga 5-2 86 23
24. Missouri St. 4-2 69 24
25. Michigan St. 7-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota St. 24, Oregon St. 20, Iowa St. 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.

