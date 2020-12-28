Providence seeks revenge on Butler

Butler (2-3, 1-1) vs. Providence (6-3, 2-1)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler goes for the season sweep over Providence after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last played each other on Dec. 23, when the Bulldogs shot 45.6 percent from the field while holding Providence’s shooters to just 41.3 percent en route to the 70-64 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Butler has relied heavily on its freshmen. Jair Bolden, Bryce Nze, Chuck Harris and Myles Tate have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: David Duke has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Providence field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Friars. Providence has 48 assists on 88 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three outings while Butler has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the country. The Butler defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).

