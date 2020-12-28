NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 17 AFC

CLINCHED: Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title; Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye; Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) at Cincinnati (4-10-1)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— Losses by Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a loss by Miami or Tennessee

— A tie and tie by Cleveland or Indianapolis

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. Pittsburgh (12-3)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Indianapolis

— A Tennessee loss and a win or tie by Miami and win or tie by Baltimore

— A tie and a Baltimore win or tie

— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Miami or Tennessee

— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Tennessee and a win by Baltimore and win by Miami

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) vs. Jacksonville (1-14)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win and a Tennessee loss or tie

— A tie and a Tennessee loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

— A win and a loss or tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami

— A tie and a loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) at Buffalo (11-3)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis

— A tie and a loss by Tennessee

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) at Houston (4-11)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win

— A loss by Indianapolis

— A tie and a tie by Indianapolis

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

— A loss by Baltimore or Miami

— A tie and a loss by Cleveland

— A tie and a tie by Miami or Baltimore

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title; New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title; Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title; Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) at L.A. Rams (9-6)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A tie and a loss by Chicago

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) vs. Green Bay (12-3)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

— A win

— A loss by Arizona

— A tie and a tie by Arizona

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) at N.Y. Giants (5-10)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

— A win and a loss or tie by Washington

— A tie and a loss by Washington

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) at Chicago (8-7)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win or tie

— A loss or tie by Seattle

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona (8-7)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

— A win or tie

— A loss or tie by Chicago

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) at Carolina (5-10)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win and loss by Green Bay and a win by Seattle

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) vs. Dallas (6-9)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

—A win and a loss by Washington

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) at San Francisco (6-9)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

— A win and a loss by Green Bay and a loss or tie by New Orleans

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) at Philadelphia (4-10-1)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

— A win

— A tie and a loss or tie by Dallas