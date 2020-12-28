Muskingum Valley Park District Presents End of Year Operations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Muskingum Valley Parks District, like most institutions, had a very strange 2020.

The district had almost no live programming but still went forward with many of its projects. This morning they met with the Muskingum county Commissioners from whom they received a loan.

“We received a federal land and water conservation fund grant for Westview community park. That grant is roughly $230,000. We have come up with our, it’s a fifty percent matching grant, we have come up with our matching grant, The problem is we have to shell out all of the money up front and then submit for reimbursement. The county commissioners loaned us the federal share so that we had all of those financial resources.”, executive director Russell Edgington told WHIZ.

The Westview park is nearing completion. The district is still fundraising for Westview park as well its other projects.

“That’s one of those concerns that are brought up, people will be like ‘well I’m not gonna give you money cause how do I know you’re actually going to use it for the purpose’. We actually have special project funds, and those project funds are where the money that’s received goes into there. It basically assures that if someone makes a gift and they want it to go to a specific project it has to go to that.”, Edgington assured.

Checks can be made to the Muskingum Valley Park District if you’re looking to donate.