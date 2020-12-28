Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 77, Macedonia Nordonia 46
Albany Alexander 49, Circleville 45
Alliance Marlington 42, Youngs. Ursuline 33
Anna 49, Jackson Center 21
Avon 60, Elyria 24
Bellevue 57, Clyde 47
Bellville Clear Fork 43, Mansfield Sr. 38
Belmont Union Local 101, Barnesville 17
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Salem 36, OT
Beverly Ft. Frye 98, Caldwell 15
Botkins 34, Russia 30
Brunswick 71, Wooster 46
Bryan 53, Sherwood Fairview 43
Can. South 65, Mogadore Field 25
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Navarre Fairless 34
Canfield S. Range 72, Youngs. Boardman 36
Carrollton 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41
Centerville 50, Beavercreek 36
Chesapeake 61, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia Clermont NE 44
Coldwater 56, St. Henry 30
Continental 50, Cory-Rawson 48
Convoy Crestview 47, Lowellville 17
Day. Northridge 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43, OT
Elyria Cath. 63, Chardon NDCL 49
Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Carroll 28
Heartland Christian 38, Lisbon David Anderson 35
Houston 49, Tipp City Bethel 44
Leetonia 53, Wellsville 18
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Ellet 50
Loveland 43, Cin. West Clermont 31
Lucasville Valley 54, Portsmouth Clay 46
Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Celina 31
Massillon Perry 60, Cornerstone Christian 33
Massillon Tuslaw 51, Massillon 26
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Richwood N. Union 28, OT
Miller City 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 44
Minster 56, Lima Bath 45
Monroeville 59, Ashland Mapleton 50
Montpelier 63, W. Unity Hilltop 42
Morral Ridgedale 36, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
N. Baltimore 42, Defiance Ayersville 37
Newark 46, Massillon Jackson 33
Norton 78, Akr. Springfield 18
Paulding 64, Stryker 51
Poland Seminary 62, Austintown Fitch 28
Shaker Hts. Laurel 72, Solon 63
Shelby 66, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45
Sidney 46, Greenville 24
Smithville 45, West Salem Northwestern 39
Southeastern 51, Minford 34
Struthers 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40
Swanton 50, Northwood 32
Thornville Sheridan 77, Zanesville Maysville 48
Waverly 53, Piketon 37
Westerville N. 66, Westerville Cent. 29
Westerville S. 45, Marysville 26
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Rayland Buckeye 29
Wooster Triway 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
2020 Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Ontario 50, Metamora Evergreen 44
Willard 60, Sandusky Perkins 37
Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic=
Worthington Kilbourne 62, Hilliard Darby 47
Wishes Can Happen Showcase=
Ft. Loramie 61, Can. Glenoak 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine vs. Springfield, ppd.
