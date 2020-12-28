Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 73, Hicksville 45
Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Newark Licking Valley 63
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 58, Findlay Liberty-Benton 51
Bellville Clear Fork 77, Spring. NW 60
Bloom-Carroll 54, Ashville Teays Valley 48
Can. McKinley 81, Massillon Perry 56
Casstown Miami E. 71, Sidney Fairlawn 55
Castalia Margaretta 64, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Chesapeake 66, Portsmouth 43
Cin. Hughes 71, Kettering Alter 70, OT
Collins Western Reserve 91, Plymouth 50
Cols. St. Charles 55, Bishop Watterson 51
Columbus Grove 65, Van Wert 61, 2OT
Cornerstone Christian 68, Cle. VASJ 61
Crooksville 72, Corning Miller 46
Day. Chaminade Julienne 51, Hamilton Badin 45
Defiance Ayersville 58, N. Baltimore 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Proctorville Fairland 61
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Delaware Hayes 42
Dublin Coffman 86, Hilliard Davidson 64
Fairfield 56, Cin. West Clermont 53
Fairview 36, Delta 23
Findlay 74, Elida 30
Ft. Recovery 57, Delphos Jefferson 26
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Liberty Center 28
Hanoverton United 55, Sebring McKinley 47
Howard E. Knox 46, Utica 33
Lucas 63, Mansfield Christian 42
McComb 60, Northwood 51
Medina Highland 56, Peninsula Woodridge 35
Miamisburg 52, Centerville 51
Miller City 60, Swanton 39
Millersport 77, Fairfield Christian 42
Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 39
New Paris National Trail 55, Legacy Christian 53
New Paris National Trail 55, Spring. Greenon 53
Norton 62, Akr. Coventry 38
Orwell Grand Valley 65, Columbiana 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Pemberville Eastwood 40
Paulding 48, Bryan 42
Port Clinton 63, Millbury Lake 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Ironton Rock Hill 45
STVM 70, Richmond Hts. 57
Sandusky St. Mary 61, Oak Harbor 47
Struthers 60, Perry 49
Tiffin Columbian 69, Upper Sandusky 67
Tol. St. John’s 40, Cin. Oak Hills 34
W. Jefferson 62, N. Lewisburg Triad 54
Warrensville Hts. 79, Solon 78
Wauseon 46, Defiance Tinora 29
Westerville Cent. 56, Westerville N. 51
Westerville S. 52, Marysville 40
Worthington Kilbourne 51, Hilliard Darby 44
Youngs. Mooney 65, Fitch 48
Asset Allocation Associates Holiday Boys Basketball Classic=
Coldwater 46, St. Henry 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Celina 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst Steele vs. Oberlin Firelands, ccd.
Bethel-Tate vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.
Bridgeport vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.
Columbia Station Columbia vs. Vermilion, ccd.
Elyria vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Philo vs. Cambridge, ccd.
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Arcanum, ccd.
Tol. Rogers vs. Perrysburg, ppd.
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.
Westerville N. vs. Cols. Franklin Hts., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/