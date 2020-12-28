MCLS Holding Winter Reading Event

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is holding a winter reading month in January.

The goal of the month is to entice Muskingum County residents to read everyday. Adult services manager Erin Barlow has more.

“It’s put on by Simon and Schuster, libraries all over the country are taking part in it. It’s all through January, starting January first. The goal is to read 24 hours throughout the month… Especially as the weather gets worse, and I know we’re all a little bit stir crazy, reading is super important.”, Barlow is a big enthusiast of reading.

There will be mystery prizes handed out to participants who read the most throughout the month. The library will keep track via an app they’ve used for similar programs in the past.

“Beanstack is a great thing that we use. Most people know it for summer reading, but we’re doing it for this winter reading challenge as well. You can register online. You earn badges by reading certain hours, certain minutes, during a certain amount of time, all that stuff. But really, 24 hours in 31 days is not unreasonable.”, Barlow told WHIZ.

Barlow would personally recommend a beach read or a light mystery as the best winter reading options.